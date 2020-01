The Inquirer website was mothballed on December 19, 2019. The site launched in 2006 and built an enviable reputation for delivering an irreverent perspective on all things tech.

The website had a serious side too, such as when it exposed shortcomings with new laptop batteries in 2006 and potential privacy issues around the launch of Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system.

It will be remembered for delivering technology news with a keen sense of humour. ยต